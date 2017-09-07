John van Hasselt/Corbis via Getty

We’re in the final days of the countdown to Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s uber-anticipated beauty line — and while much of it is still a mystery, we know it's going to be epic. The line officially launches on September 8, at 12 A.M. PST, but we have yet another hint about what’s coming our way.



While it was safe to assume from the teaser ad that Fenty Beauty dropped on Instagram on Friday, September 1, that the line would be inclusive (it featured models with about just every skin tone) we had no idea just how inclusive it would be. But that’s BadGalRiRi for you, always raising the bar. The singer allegedly confirmed that Fenty Beauty will have 40 foundation shades when she responded to a message from a fan on her social media account.



When asked if Fenty beauty was really going to have 40 foundation shades, Rihanna responded, “You knoooowwww it!!!!! Gotta represent for my girls and we come in all shades! Especially my brown sisters...been left out too many times in the makeup world!”



And if that isn’t proof enough for you, Fenty Beauty also posted an Instagram teaser of what looked like foundations, showing two shades at opposite ends of the skin-tone spectrum, adding further evidence that the line will embrace a multitude of skin tones.



The wide range of hues in the Fenty Beauty collection aren’t the only element of the launch that has yet to be 100 percent confirmed — there is also speculation from the teaser video that Rihanna will be blessing us all with an epic lip gloss, too.



