Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic; Rich Fury/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Art lovers rejoice! Your fave celebs just got crafty for a cause.

Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic; Courtesy La Mer Wave Walk

Skincare brand La Mer and the ocean-protecting non-profit run by Jimmy Jagger (son of Mick and Jerry Hall!) tapped stars including Rita Ora, Sienna Miller, Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne and billionaire Richard Branson to create sculptures on the La Mer Wave Walk in New York City with the purpose to raise funds to save the ocean.

Rich Fury/Getty; Courtesy La Mer Wave Walk

"My inspiration is the ocean’s dazzling and precious qualities, expressed here in thousands of crystals," says Ora of her wave sculpture, which she covered in sparkling silvery-white crystals and sits in the Oculus in The World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan along with Miller’s. "The ocean is the blue heart of our planet, full of irreplaceable gems so we need to look after it.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Courtesy La Mer Wave Walk

Fifty-two sculptures were created and each star’s “wave” will be auctioned off June 21st, with all proceeds going to La Mer’s Blue Heart Oceans Fund and Project 0.



