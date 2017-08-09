The fashion world is seeing yellow — literally. Yellow-tinted sunglasses lenses are all the rage, with the likes of Adwoa Aboah, Bella and Gigi Hadid sporting the look over the past year. And now, Romee Strijd is on board.

But that’s not all, because not only does the 22-year-old supermodel love the tinted lens look, she also loves a particularly affordable rendition of the trend. On Sunday, August 6, Strijd posted a trio of Instagram shots sporting yellow-colored lens aviators by the brand A’Gaci, which is notable not just because the shades are chic, but because they retail for $6.

In the first shot of the series, the Dutch model appears reclining in a bedroom, wearing bright red bikini bottoms and a yellow tee-shirt with red embroidery that reads “Los Angeles,” and of course, the yellow-tinted aviators. To cap off the casual look, Strijd appeared makeup-free in the captionless shot, with her hair in a loose ponytail, and paired the look with retro gold hoops.

In the next shot, Strijd poses with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill while out on the Long Island Sound. “Hello we're Taymee, and we're on a boat ⛵,” wrote Strijd. In the shot, Hill is sporting a trendy straw hat, while Strijd is rocking the same look as the previous pic.

Then, in the third and final shot, the lingerie model poses atop a balcony in Southampton (according to the geotag) once again wearing the affordable and stylish shades, yellow shirt and crimson bikini bottoms, but this time a sunny smile accessorized the look.



