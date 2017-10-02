Dave Benett/Getty

Can you name a more iconic brunette than Salma Hayek? We at Stylish think not. So when the raven haired actress stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with golden blonde locks (and a lob, no less!), we almost couldn’t believe our eyes.



The woman behind Hayek's blonde bombshell moment, celebrity hair stylist Jennifer Yepez, posted a couple of pics to her Instagram showing how she created the ageless beauty’s new look.



First thing’s first: it wasn’t permanent. Yepez fashioned Hayek a next level wig and documented the process of putting it on the actress’s head on her social media as she got ready. Yepez styled the wig into a classic blunt lob (the cut of the moment) to graze the cosmetics entrepreneur's shoulders — quite the departure from her signature long and layered cut. Not to mention, famed colorist Aura dyed the hairpiece into a warm sandy blonde with a heavy root and babylights in the front, a look we could only describe as the perfect sunny California girl hair. Yepez also posted a snapshot of Hayek rocking the finished look (complete with a pair of gunmetal aviators) and of course, the actress looked as stunning with light strands as she does with her darker locks — like a modern Barbie dream.



Hayek stepped out to the Altuzarra show in Paris in her sunny ‘do and paired the new look with a pink pantsuit that was equal parts badass and girly to give off #BossLady vibes.



Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Hayek’s blonde lob and pink power suit moment were perfectly complemented by a next level glow and warm pink makeup. The actress’s makeup artist Angloma used Sisley Paris’ new Instant Eclat Primer to give her skin that lit from within finish and a dreamy coral lip to ensure that Hayek looked radiant and wasn't washed out by her new hair color.



The Beatriz at Dinner star has us wondering if she might be gearing up to make a more permanent hair change up soon. This isn’t the first time Hayek has stepped out in a wig — she attended a party at Cannes back in May wearing a candy pink look that was obsession worthy, so perhaps the icon is testing out her options before she springs for a major change. Only time will tell, but for now we have our eyes peeled for a new look.



Tell Us: What do you think of Salma Hayek as a blonde?



