Country strong! Singer Sara Evans has such confidence in her performances, we couldn't resist picking her brain to find out what products she relies on to get her feeling ready to have all eyes on her. And with the release of her new album Words coming July 21 on her own just-launched independent label, Born to Fly Records, she just might be getting even bolder. She tells Us what keeps her looking and feeling fearless both on stage and off.

Stylish: If you have just a few minutes to get ready, what's your go-to product that makes you feel really good about yourself?

Evans: I'm using Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer. You put it on in the shower with wet skin and it literally is life changing. My skin is so dry. And I always feel just so gross if I want to wear shorts and I don't feel like my skin just looks incredible. That is my absolute new obsession. I've never really understood that you should moisturize with wet skin. It makes all the difference in the world!

Stylish: Do you have anything you keep in your bag for touch-ups?

Evans: I don't have great eyebrows. If I feel like they've gotten messed up in any way — I have OCD about it. So I always have Illamasqua’s eye pencil with me, just in case they've gotten messed up. Because when I have no makeup on I literally have no hair — I have no hair on my arms. I have no eyebrows! It's so funny.

And I'm so big about great-looking skin, so I love to keep concealer with me at all times. [My favorite is] definitely MAC Pro Longwear Concealer. That is always in my purse.

Stylish: Do you have any beauty rituals that help you feel great before a show?

Evans: Using Jergens Natural Glow because on a daily basis it kind of shades the color of my legs just a little bit darker each time I use it. It's given me so much confidence. Not only does it moisturize them, [but makes them look] bright and shiny — and younger.

Stylish: You’re so fearless on stage! Any great tip about projecting that?

Evans: It's all just about the basic thing you can do to focus on your positive. Like with me, I like to focus on showing my legs and wearing high heels. And I like to have long hair. I always try to keep my hair long and healthy looking. If I do all those things that I know, these are my go-to good things about myself, then I usually feel confident.

Stylish: On that note, do you have any hair tips?

Evans: Oh gosh! I love Biolage’s detangler ‘cause my hair everything about me tends to be really dry. There's something about [this cream] that I can comb right through my hair when I get out of the shower, and it's really the only thing I've found that allows me to do that!