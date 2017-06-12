Courtesy of Thalia Sodi

Low-key lady! Thalia Sodi hit the 2017 Tony Awards red carpet on Sunday, June 11, in NYC with music impresario husband Tommy Mottola in a super glam patterned dress with simple stick straight hair and bold makeup – that she did herself!

The 45-year-old Desde Esa Noche singer stunned in a gown by Lebanese designer Elie Madi. “I fell in love with it’s amazing pattern!” Sodi tells Us. “What I like best about the dress is that it’s form fitting, almost like a second skin, but extremely comfortable because it is stretchy without losing its shape. It is very important for me to feel free and to feel like myself, not constricted when I get dressed. This dress makes me feel that way!”

But before she hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, Sodi slipped into something comfortable for her glam session — a sweet pink chemise from her eponymous collection for Macys.

For her hair, done by longtime stylist Jennifer Matos, the Latin sensation tells Us she wanted a look that wouldn’t compete with her dress. “I went for straight, sleek and shiny. Since the dress has beautiful details it was best to go with clean and simple, but modern.” Strands were prepped with Rita Hazan Triple Threat for shine and heat protection plus a dab of Oribe Gold Lust hair oil. Matos blow-dried with a round brush and then used a flat iron to add extra shine. The finishing touch: a spritz of Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity spray to control frizz and give hair hold.

Courtesy of Thalia Sodi

But the real star of the look? The colorful makeup, done by Sodi herself. “Because I’m wearing such a playful dress, I wanted to create a fun, riskier look for the eyes. I did a few different shades of purple and plum and added orange and yellow tones closer to the eyebrow arch because the main colors of the dress are orange, green and purple.”

The secret to the Mambo Café star’s shimmering eyes? “After applying an eyeshadow base primer, I applied Morphe shadow that I wet to turn into a liquid form. I call the look ‘fun, smoky, pre-summer party eye,’” she tells Us. After applying shadow, Sodi finished her lashes with a few coats of her favorite mascara: Maybelline The Falsies Push Up Angel.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Apparently, Sodi’s sartorial choice went way beyond fashion. “The design detail on the waist helps to accentuate it but it also reminds me of the protective evil eye used for good luck. The colors of the dress are simply amazing! They’re a lot of fun and not colors I wear often – wearing this dress is a daring look for me, like going on a new adventure.”

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!