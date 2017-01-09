Courtesy of Kara Yoshimoto Bua

Lights, camera, action! As the Golden Globes kick off red carpet season, celebs (with the help of their glam squads, of course) bring their A-game. One winning look from the January 8 ceremony: Au Fudge entrepreneur Jessica Biel, who stunned in a modern take on classic cat eyes. Her makeup artist, Kara Yoshimoto Bua, tells Stylish, “Jessica wore an incredible black velvet gown with graphic lines and lots of texture, so I wanted to mimic that feel — with a look that was modern yet romantic. I gave her a graphic cat eye balanced with a soft nude lip."



To create the cat-eye, Bua drew a clean line with a black eyeliner pen along the lash lines and extended it out past the end of Biel's eyes. She coated the top lashes in black mascara, then used a waterproof brown mascara on the lower lashes for a softer effect to “not drag the eye down.” Says Bua, “Jessica is really down-to-earth and she likes her makeup to still ‘be her.’ So even when creating a cat eye, we didn’t want to go too glam. Just simple with a pop."



DIY tip: If you haven’t been able to rock a perfect liquid wing, practice with a long-wearing eyeliner pencil to get the motion down. "It's easier to play around with,” Bua says.

Once Biel's eyes were done, Bua used a light hand on the rest of the actress's face, since she “wanted her great skin to shine through.” Highlighter pens contoured, while bronzer and a pop of warm peach blush added some subtle shimmer and glow.



Biel's lips were decidedly low-key too. “I didn’t want her to have a lot of upkeep; she’s a very natural person. So I didn’t do any liner, just an easy application of Chanel’s Crayon de Couleur Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon in Nude,” Bua tells Stylish. The creamy chubby pencil was Biel's secret weapon for keeping the look fresh all night, from red carpet to afterparty, because it’s so simple to use, color can be quickly swiped on, even without a mirror. Bua says it can even be swirled on the apples of cheeks for a boost.



And how ‘bout that plunging neckline? Perfect for date night with husband Justin Timberlake (with whom she shares 21-month old son Silas), Biel's Elie Saab gown showed a lot of skin! For an all-over glow, Bua prepped Biel's “entire body” with Chanel's La Solution 10 de Chanel Sensitive Skin Cream.





