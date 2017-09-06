BACKGRID

All hail the queen of the midi-dress, Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old pop star was an early adopter of the modest silhouette, inspiring it’s full-on comeback, so it comes as no surprise that she's given the classic French-girl style-staple an all-American sporty twist.



The pop princess stepped out in NYC on Tuesday, September 5 rocking a black micro-floral printed wrap dress from Rouje, the fashion brand started by Jeanne Damas (French-girl fashion plate and Instagram star).While her modest frock — notably a staple in a chic Frenchie’s wardrobe — is undoubtedly a classic shape and cut, Gomez’s accessories are what make the look her own.



The “Fetish” singer paired her Rouje frock with pristine white Louis Vuitton sneakers (an elevated version of Adidas Stan Smiths) that had gold clip on the laces giving the coy dress a sporty complement. True, Kendall Jenner rocks her Adidas with polka-dotted bodycon mini dresses and Gigi Hadid pairs hers with avant-garde ensembles, but Gomez’s styling trick makes the French-girl demure vibe her own by pairing it with fancy sneakers.

While the former Disney star was simply pulled back and she appeared makeup-free, she added visually compelling accessories, such as classic rounded cat-eye frames from Roberi & Fraud (an it-girl fave), as well as a cherry red Selena Grace bag from her own Coach capsule collection and a simple chunky knit cardigan. The effect? Subtle sex appeal the French girl way with a ultra-laidback all-American twist.



Tell Us: What do you think of Gomez’s take on French-girl style?



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.