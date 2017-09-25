Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez stepped out in NYC over the weekend with an off-duty “no-makeup makeup” look that was working for Us in a major way. The secret: A makeup look that centered around ultra-rosy cheeks.



The hue of the “Fetish” singer’s bright flush, was echoed in her lips as well. Gomez isn't the only star to go for the monochromatic look recently. In fact, Meghan Markle did it with her clothes this past weekend. Going for all one tone whether it be with your makeup or your outfit is already a mini-trend for the week! We look it because it's foolproof — just match and go!

Gomez’s glowing skin and subtle smudge of kohl liner, as well as her quick, loose topknot brought the look together for the perfect lazy day inspiration.



Given the “Bad Liar” singer’s penchant for starting beauty trends, Stylish is predicting that we’ll be regularly reaching for swirls of pink blush on the apples of our cheeks in no time at all. Just a few months ago, Gomez rocked shimmering peach lipgloss in her music video for “Fetish” sparking a full-on comeback for the lip product. Get your blush brush ready — it's about to be a bright-cheeked frenzy.



Tell Us: What do you think about Gomez’s off-duty beauty?



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.