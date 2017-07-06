Whether you’re taking a stroll or take a nap, pajamas have never been more stylish. In fact, they are so stylish, you can wear them in public. Blogger sensation the Blonde Salad (aka Chiara Ferragni) has collaborated with the Australian luxury sleepwear brand Sant and Abel for a collection of PJs so cute that you’ll want to wear them beyond the confines of your bedroom.

The capsule collection, which is exclusively available from the Blonde Salad, consists of three must-have items: a short-sleeved pajama set, a sleep shirt and a sleep mask — all in an adorable pink and green cactus print.

Each piece runs between the sizes of extra small and large and are priced between $35 and $110. Though this is the first PJ brand available for purchase from the Blonde Salad, Sant and Abel previously had a highly successful collaboration with the Beverly Hills Hotel.

If the adorable pattern isn’t enough to convince you to rock your sleepwear as daywear, take a page from Gigi Hadid’s playbook. The Victoria’s Secret model, 22, was spotted rocking a pale blue Christian Dada striped distortion pajama jumpsuit with red piping in NYC on June 23.

BACKGRID

The key to taking this look from the bedroom to the streets is Hadid’s accessories, such as her red Adam Selman x Le Specs Last Lolita red frames and her white boots.

Just add a cute pair of chunky sandals and your pajamas will be brunch-chic! The Sant and Abel for the Blonde Salad capsule collection is available online until July 30.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.