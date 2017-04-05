Jen Atkins/Instagram

Maximize your mane! Jen Atkin, the Hollywood hairstylist to Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen (they’re also BFF; see exhibit A from their recent couples vacay in Morocco!), just added supplements to her wildly popular Ouai Haircare line. “I teamed up with an MD to create something effective that can address the biggest issues women face with their hair that can’t be solved with styling products,” Atkin tells Stylish.

The vitamins, meant to nourish and encourage healthy hair growth and lustrous texture from the inside, are targeted to treat the common hair problems Atkin hears from her celebrity and supermodel clients — dry hair, oily scalp and thinning concerns. Indeed, hot hair trends of the moment can wreak havoc on locks — highly processed platinum hues, braided styles and texturizing-spray overload. A once daily supplement can help offset all the damage.

So what’s in them? All three formulas are loaded with amino acids, biotin and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to help encourage strong hair growth. The Dry Hair formula is boosted with silica, a compound that encourages silky texture, Oily Scalp supplements contain green tea extract to help regulate oil gland function and the Thinning Hair tablets have MSM, a sulfur-based compound known to increase hair growth and the ayurvedic herb ashwagandha to help regulate the stress hormone cortisol in the body.

The supplements officially launch April 7 on theouai.com and at Sephora on May 1, but you can get on the wait list here. Packs contain 30 pills for $28 but results can be seen at 90 days, on average, according to the brand, so be prepared to invest. But if you’re like Us you may agree: Guaranteed good hair days are priceless!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.