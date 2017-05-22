Frank Masi

Safety first! Everyone knows that spending too much time in the sun can lead to skin cancer, so we can’t imagine that the Baywatch babes had real tans. But how did the stars of the upcoming summer blockbuster keep their flawless golden glows, in and out of the surf? Stylish learned that their “tans” were courtesy of tubes of legendary makeup balm Westmore Body Coverage Perfector.

While filming the movie (in theaters May 25), stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, and Kelly Rohrbach spent long days in the sand and salty ocean being pummeled by waves and getting sprayed with water – basically, the perfect recipe to fade makeup and tanner fast. But the movie’s lead makeup artist, Kim Greene, tells Us, “Westmore’s Body Coverage Perfector contains treated pigments suspended in a flexible gel matrix that gives the formula a natural looking dewy finish that’s completely transfer proof, waterproof and budge proof that feels like you’ve got nothing on your skin. That crack-proof formula keeps tans streak-proof for three days.”

What is this magic? Some of it lies in the name. The Westmore family built what is considered the first movie makeup department in Hollywood when it started exactly 100 years ago, and today makes a range of four scene-saving products including foundation, brow gel, and mascara. And the rest is thanks to Greene’s genius makeup techniques which have also graced films including Identity Thief, This Is 40 and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

We asked Greene for her application secrets for a Bay-worthy bronze. She suggests exfoliating areas that tend to be dry including knees, elbows and ankles – these spots can grab on to extra color and look splotchy. Apply the product with your hands, then use a Beauty Blender to blend out edges, especially on the face, neck and décolletage.

