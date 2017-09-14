He’s done it again! Now that Tom Ford Beauty’s Boys Collection of mini lipsticks (named for some of the iconic designer's favorite male muses and friends — Jake Gyllenhaal, for example) have become a makeup lover’s staple, it was only fitting that the designer would launch a line of Girls mini lipsticks, inspired by the coolest ladies in his life. The 50 new shades in the collection come in sheer and ultra-rich finishes and super flattering colors that also happen to be clutch-friendly.



The limited edition Girls Collection has every shade imaginable from mod nudes to edgy seafoam green and cobalt blue lipsticks, but also includes beauty mainstays like classic reds and pinks. Stylish is guessing that you’ll probably want to get your pretty hands on a few (because … Tom Ford lipstick), so we went ahead and did the hard work for you: we selected the three most wearable Girls lippies from the collection.

First up is Ines, also known as the perfect sexy rosey hue that gives the pout a touch of color, but not enough to look “done up.” If you like unfussy cool-girl, this is the shade for you. But if you fancy a bold lip, Stylish is swooning over Gala — the perfect tomato red that will take you from day to night with no effort at all. Love to bring the drama? Ingrid will be your new best friend. The shade is a sultry and vampy maroon with a slight shimmer — the ultimate shade to take your look to the next level.



Each lipstick in the Girls Collection retails for $36 and they are also available in trio gift sets that retail for $108, as well as in a fabulous full 50-piece set for an investment of $1,980 if you're feeling flush.

There are also six new hues available in the permanent Boys Collection. Unfortunately, the little ladies coming our way from Tom Ford will be limited edition while products last, so scoop them up while you can.

The Tom Ford Boys & Girls collection is currently available in stores and online.

