Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Unicorn makeup is the sensation that just won’t quit. Between the endless beauty brands releasing rainbow beauty products or Starbucks giving their take on trend with a frappuccino, Unicorns are everywhere. And now, Chanel has given rainbow, glittery and mythically-inspired beauty the couture treatment!

For the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2017 show, which took place at Paris’ Grand Palais on Tuesday, July 4, models were sent down the runway donning the exquisite designs of Karl Lagerfeld and a rainbow bright beauty look created by industry vet Tom Pécheux.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The technicolor eye makeup consisted of smudged royal blue on the lower lid, with shimmering gold swiped only at the outer lower corner. A bright crimson dot was applied to the inner corners of the eyes, while the upper lid had a wash of lilac and pink eyeshadow, which blended into purple towards the crease. To top it off, there was a wash of green to yellow ombré on the eyebrows and brow bone.

Altogether, the beauty fanciful kaleidoscope of color on the eyes, paired with velvety skin, a subtle petal pink flush on the cheeks and a light swipe of gloss on the lips, was a stunning contrast to the classic and structured tweed and bouclé collection.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Hair for the show was styled by the legendary Sam McKnight, who kept the look seemingly simple with sleek, structured ponytails.

As for the famous attendees? Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Katy Perry sat front row for the larger-than-life fashion show.

Tell Us: What do you think of the couture version of unicorn makeup?

