Change is in the hair! Forever brunette Shiri Appleby just went golden blonde — and it’s a major departure. “I’ve only had a few highlights in my life. I’ve always been very natural, so this has been a big change,” the UnREAL star tells Us exclusively.

What sparked the 38-year-old mom of two to follow a blonde ambition? “The 4th season of UnREAL starts production soon," she tells Us, "and the color change is a part of the story. When I read it and learned how the story evolves, I really wanted to go for it and make a statement. Also, I’ve never been blonde and figured, ‘if not now, when?’”

So on October 4, Appleby went straight to haircolor queen Tracey Cunningham (who’s behind many famous blondes including Chrissy Teigen, Leslie Mann and Khloe Kardashian) at her Meche Salon in Los Angeles for the transformation, where the pro worked her magic on the Roswell alum over several hours. Before the actress headed to Vancouver to start shooting her new season, Stylish caught up with her to find out more.

Stylish: Going this light from dark can take a long time! What was the process like?

Appleby: I was there at 8am before the salon was up and running and I left around 3! I usually dye my hair at home, out of a box, so I had fun being in the environment. I brought my computer and did emails but I tried to stay present and let the day consume me.

Stylish: What’s the verdict on being blonde? Will you keep it IRL after shooting wraps?

Appleby: It’s been a week now and I really love it. I’ll wait till we finish shooting at the end of January to decide if I’m a blonde at heart.

Stylish: How did your children react to the new hue?

Appleby: I told the kids the day before that I was changing my color so it wouldn’t scare them. I showed my daughter, the oldest, pictures so she would know what to expect.

Stylish: Any celebs who you have a ‘hair crush’ on? Was there anyone who was an inspiration for your look?

Appleby: These are the photos I shared with Tracey for the blonde look I was hoping to achieve. Gisele, Senna and my friend Rebecca Cohen, the designer of Loveshackfancy.

Stylish: Who are your ultimate iconic blondes?

Appleby: Jennifer Aniston, Marilyn [Monroe]

