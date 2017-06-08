Urban Decay Is Launching the Hottest Eye Shadow Palette of the Summer

Summer may not be here yet, but if Urban Decay has anything to do with it, it’s going to be hot! The beauty brand is extending their iconic naked palette line with the Naked Heat palette, which will be available on pre-sale on the Urban Decay website on June 12, and at other retailers on June 30.

A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

The limited edition 12-shade eyeshadow palette, which will sell for $54, will have the same creamy formulation that Urban Decay devotees love, each pan packed with an amber color-infusion. In other words, this palette is chock full of rich, sexy neutrals such as warm toned reds, burgundy and copper, perfect for imitating that dreamy golden hour light. The colors in the palette are universally flattering, so no matter your skin tone, you will look #fire.

However, the newest palette isn’t the only smokin’ hot part of the Naked Heat line. Lipsticks and eyeliners with a similar burnished orange tinge are included in the launch will also be sold separately. The lipsticks and eyeliners will sell for $17 and $20 respectively, will also be limited edition like the Naked Heat Palette.

Set your calendar notifications for June 30 and then head to your favorite Urban Decay retailer. If history has taught us anything, it’s that Urban Decay Naked palettes sell like hotcakes. This is a launch you won’t want to wait for!

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



