On the fringe! Seems like every celeb in Hollywood is rocking bangs these days: Maisie Williams wore them with a topknot at the Emmys for a retro look, Halle Berry was recently spotted with cropped uneven bangs while shopping for Christmas trees, and Chrissy Teigen showed off fresh bangs out and about in NYC (below) and shared an adorable family selfie sporting wisps. Beauty Breakdown host Jackie Miranne and Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg show you how to rock the trend in the video above!

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bangs flatter everyone and magically work to give you instant style, no matter how you wear them. Scoop your hair up into a ponytail or weave into a braid (à la Lea Michele at the Fox upfronts, below) and poof — you’ve got a ’do. But that’s not all!



Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Here’s the best part: Contrary to popular belief, there’s no bullet to bite when it comes to “getting” bangs. You don’t have to get a haircut, be a slave to constant trims or endure a dreaded growing-out phase. Clip-in bangs are easy to use, come in a wide range of shades and let you rock this trend without a hint of commitment. (Check out styles by HairUWear!) To show you just how easy it is, Us Weekly Beauty Breakdown host Jackie Miranne put clip-ins to the test in the video above! Watch Jackie and Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg share why you should get involved with this trend right now!









