Metallic and gilded lips are everywhere, but for those of Us who haven't yet gotten into the trend yet, Yara Shahidi just gave us the cool-girl remix of metallic lips. The 17-year-old actress posted an Instagram selfie that showed off silver lip liner the millennial way on Monday, August 14.



Shahidi, wrote, “〰Lines〰” to caption the August 14 selfie, which showed off her minimal, yet high-impact beauty look. The most eye-catching part of her fresh-faced pic? Silver lip liner traced over half of the upper and lower edges on opposite sides of her mouth (side effect: a plumper pout!). Glowing, dewy skin, tawny blush, minimal eye makeup and cascading curls piled atop her head complemented the glittery embellishment.



〰Lines 〰 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

This isn’t the first time the College-ish actress has posted a quirky makeup shot. Shahidi has a penchant for experimenting with her beauty look on Instagram. Recently, she modeled flat pastel blue eyeshadow, drawn-on freckles and fuchsia lips on July 8. “🌺Painted canvas🌺,” she captioned the post.



🌺Painted canvas🌺 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

On July 2, the actress-activist posted a shot of herself on Instagram wearing ornamental black eyeliner all over her face, with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “I was just trying to apply winged eyeliner 👽.” Clearly, the teenage star recognizes that beauty should be fun and fearless!



I was just trying to apply winged eyeliner 👽 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Tell Us: would you wear avant-garde silver lip liner like Shahidi?

