How does one pay tribute to their idol? If you’re Zendaya, it’s with your style! On Wednesday, June 14, Zendaya appeared at the Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid for a photo call for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming and per usual, the 20-year-old actress stunned. But her shoes stole the show thanks to their special meaning.

To accessorize her periwinkle blue Jonathan Simkhai bias-cut slip dress, the K.C. Undercover actress wore a pair of gray-blue pumps from the 2016 Rihanna x Manolo collaboration designed by the Love on the Brain singer and shoe king Manolo Blahnik. The sky-high stilettos with double straps weren’t just a killer part of the look though — Zendaya had been saving them for a year to rock them at the right occasion, according to her Twitter.

I told my mutha Ri I would slay in her Manolo pumps one day, I've been preparing for this day, I would never let her down. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 14, 2017

The Zapped star tweeted: “I told my mutha Ri I would slay in her Manolo pumps one day, I’ve been preparing for this day, I would never let her down.”



Zendaya also posted a snapshot of three pairs of Rihanna’s shoes from the capsule collection which had been gifted to her by the Work singer last year. She captioned the pic: “The amount of slayage/looks that is about to come out of these … Thank you fashion mother.”

The amount of slayage/looks that is about to come out of these😩 Thank you fashion mother @badgalriri A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 8, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

As for the rest of her look, the CoverGirl spokesmodel kept it simple: she wore her hair in loose spiral curls, and kept her makeup fresh and youthful with peach tones. The actress also accessorized with a dainty necklace and oversized hoops.

Clearly, good things come to those who wait… to wear their fiercest shoes!

