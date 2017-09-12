Tressed to Kill
Nicki Minaj's reasons for loving Oscar de la Renta are straight to the point: "He brings it every time," the pop star exclusively tells Us Weekly at the designer's New York Fashion Week runway show on September 11, 2017. "He's elegant and dope."
As if NYC was her own personal catwalk, the "No Frauds" singer strutted the fashion spectacular while wearing a giant, hooded black and white fluffy coat. Scroll through the photos below to see what more celebrities, such as Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie, wore to Oscar de la Renta's show!