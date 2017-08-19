TOP 5

Olivia Culpo Tells Stylish Everything About Her Collaboration With PrettyLittleThing

By Carly Sloane
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

If you've dreamed of rocking outfits designed and worn by Olivia Culpo, now is your chance! The 2012 Miss Universe teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to create a 30-piece collection inspired by her style and Italian heritage. Culpo sat down with Stylish in Hollywood to dish on her staple closet pieces, how she mixes high-end fashion with more affordable labels and what she feels sexiest in. Read on for more and be sure to shop the collab exclusively on PrettyLittleThing.com starting August 21. 