TOP 5

STORIES

Nails

OPI Has a Nail Polish Collection Inspired By This Celeb-Loved Vacation Spot

By Talia Ergas
9
Dieter Meyrl/Getty Images

OPI wants to transport you to a faraway place. Well, maybe not you exactly, but definitely your nails! The lacquer brand's latest collection channels the celebrity-loved vacation spot Iceland (stars such as Beyoncé, Jay-ZEmma Watson and Natalie Portman have enjoyed getaways). See every hot springs and Northern Lights-inspired shade below!