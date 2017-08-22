Nails
OPI's Newest Nail Polish Line Inspired By This...
TOP 5
STORIES
Nails
OPI's Newest Nail Polish Line Inspired By This...
Style News
Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless for Sexy CR Fashion Book...
Beauty News
This New Skincare Line Helps You Glam Up Down There —...
Beauty News
The Secret to Khloe's Perfect Nude Pout Is Not What You...
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: The Best Products for Fine Lines...
Nails
OPI wants to transport you to a faraway place. Well, maybe not you exactly, but definitely your nails! The lacquer brand's latest collection channels the celebrity-loved vacation spot Iceland (stars such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Emma Watson and Natalie Portman have enjoyed getaways). See every hot springs and Northern Lights-inspired shade below!