The 2017 Oscars is almost upon us! (Two days away to be exact.) And while the stars are sure to dazzle on the Academy Awards red carpet, there's one thing that's sure to shine even brighter: the diamonds.

If you're already dreaming about what each of the nominees will be wearing, look no further! Jeweler to the stars Neil Lane gave us his best predictions for what kind of baubles Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and all the best actress nominees will be wearing come Sunday, February 26. Scroll to get the scoop!