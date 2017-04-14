TOP 5

Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Maternity Style: Photos

By Talia Ergas
Glowing and glamorous! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is pregnant with her first child, has been draping her growing bump in some seriously fierce ensembles. After she and fiancé Jason Statham revealed their big news on Thursday, February 9, the British model, 29, has been spotted in dramatic, dark gowns, flaunted her curves in figure-hugging sparkle and even bared her belly in a teeny bikini. Keep scrolling to see all her looks!