Celebrities like Olivia Palermo adore Rebecca Minkhoff for her feminine, classic and romantic clothing and purses, and now the designer has teamed up with affordable accessories company Stella & Dot to launch a new capsule collection which debuted on Tuesday, September 26.

The two brands are collaborating to bring consumers unique accessory collections for Holiday 2017, Spring 2018 and Fall 2018 that combine both of their aesthetics at a great price point. The first six-piece collection, which is now available online and via S & D stylists, fuses “delicate romantic styles with flashes of bold statements.” And great news: every piece is under $60.

Gwen Stefani and Nina Dobrev are already big fans of the budget friendly jewelry brand, and we’ve got a feeling the pretty pieces in this fab collab will be selling fast. See all of them below!