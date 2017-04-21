TOP 5

Red Carpet Roundup: Spotlight on Designer Jenny Packham

By Rachel LeWinter
Jenny Packham designs glamorous gowns loved by celebs and royalty alike (Duchess Kate is a fan!). Often finished by hand, her romantic, intricately embellished dresses are always showstoppers. See the latest celebs to wear the designer on the red carpet, including Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner, Viola Davis and more.