Red Carpet
Rosie Assoulin Is Hollywood's New Favorite Designer:...
TOP 5
STORIES
Red Carpet
Rosie Assoulin Is Hollywood's New Favorite Designer:...
Exclusive
Shawn Mendes Tells Us What His Dream Date Smells Like
Exclusive
Melissa Rauch: What’s in My Bag?
Celebrity Style
Angelina Jolie’s Monochromatic Style Secret Is Slimming...
emmys
Emmys: Wackiest Dressed of All Time!
Red Carpet
Designer Rosie Assoulin plays with volume and bold hues to create glam, whimsical gowns — and celebs are obsessed! See the latest stars to wear the New York-based brand on the red carpet, including Ruth Negga, Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Olsen and more.