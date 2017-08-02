TOP 5

Avoid Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Painful Beauty Mistake With These Tips

By Beth Shapouri
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is serious about skin care now, but that came with practice judging by her biggest beauty regret. The model-actress, 30, told Refinery29, "When I was 19, I remember going to the [tanning] salon in New York before a big shoot … My butt had never seen daylight before, so it was that milky, English, white skin, and now it was red and raw. It was sore for at least three days—I couldn't sit down—and it took weeks for the swelling to go down." Scary! Luckily for bronze-lovers everywhere there are a slew of new self-tanners and body glowifiers that will get you a perfect, warm glow without a single ray hitting your skin!