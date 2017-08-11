Nailed it! Chrome nails are one of the biggest manicure trends on Instagram. Want to get the look without having to go to a salon? Sally Hansen is launching DIY chrome manicure kits so you can create the stunning designs for yourself.

The kits, which will launch mid-August in four hues with a fifth shade launching in October, retail for $20 each. They include a powder, applicator and a clear coat specific to chromes (Miracle Gel base color and Miracle Gel Topcoat sold separately). Scroll through the photos below to see all the shades and where to get them!