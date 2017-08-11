Beauty News
This 'Harry Potter' Bath Bomb Sorts You Into Your...
Nails
Here's How You Can Get Flawless Chrome Manicures at...
Celebrity Style
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Latest Favorite Workout
style Patrol
Gigi Hadid, Justin Theroux and More Wearing Cool Band...
Fashion News
Hillary Clinton Rocked Four Patterns in One Outfit:...
Nails
Nailed it! Chrome nails are one of the biggest manicure trends on Instagram. Want to get the look without having to go to a salon? Sally Hansen is launching DIY chrome manicure kits so you can create the stunning designs for yourself.
The kits, which will launch mid-August in four hues with a fifth shade launching in October, retail for $20 each. They include a powder, applicator and a clear coat specific to chromes (Miracle Gel base color and Miracle Gel Topcoat sold separately). Scroll through the photos below to see all the shades and where to get them!