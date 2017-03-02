SJP Stepped Out in a $99 Cashmere Sweater: Find It Here!

Editor's Picks

Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Out in Grana's $99 Cashmere Sweater — Plus, 5 More Essentials From the Affordable Luxury Brand

A cashmere sweater for $99? It can be done — just ask Sarah Jessica Parker! The Sex and the City alum stepped out wearing just that thanks to Grana, the swiftly rising direct-to-consumer brand that's all about luxury for less. The company designs all of its wardrobe essentials in-house, using the finest fabrics in the world while managing to keep everything affordable. (As you can see, Gigi Hadid is a fan too!) Our guess? You're looking at the new Everlane. Shop SJP's and Hadid's styles, plus five more must-haves, as chosen by Stylish editors!

Credit: Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com; Raymond Hall/GC Images
Gigi Hadid