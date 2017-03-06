See Every Shade of Chanel’s New Star-Approved Lip Gloss!

Read our lips: This gloss is boss! We’ve always been partial to Chanel lip gloss — well, Chanel anything if we’re being honest — but a good thing just got so much better! Goodbye, Glossimer, Hello, Rouge Coco Gloss. It’s already on the lips of Hollywood’s hottest stars.

First, Lily-Rose Depp, one of the many faces of Chanel, debuted Rose Pulpe, a candy pink, at the brand’s Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show in Paris, then Lea Michele wore Physical, a shimmery coral, over nude lipstick at the Grammys. Black-ish breakout star Yara Shahidi rocked a deep berry lip at the NAACP Image Awards on February 11, and that was done with Rouge Coco Gloss, too! Her makeup artist Tasha Brown topped a dark red lipstick with Epique, a brownish burgundy “for an elegant dose of shine,” she says.

So what makes this new collection special? The formula contains coconut oil, peptides and vitamin E to nourish and moisturize lips and keep your pout looking plump and moist. There are 24 shades for $30 each plus 3 transformer shades — or “top coats” — that help you customize your existing lip wardrobe. Some of my faves? Excitation is an illuminating gold that will add Unicorn edge to any shade; Impulsion adds warmth (read: orangey-red tones) and Caviar is a cool sheer black that instantly makes any shade appear darker and richer.

See every shade below and beauty junkies take note — share your lip gloss love with your friends. Chanel just launched the most adorable stickers on Apple’s App Store so you can send lip gloss-inspired emojis to all of your nearest and dearest.