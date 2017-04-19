Channel your inner outsider! On Thursday, April 20, the Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection is dropping at Sephora and select Macy’s stores and online at sephora.com, ulta.com and urbandecay.com — and the bright street art-inspired shades and packaging are going to blow your mind.

Absolutely everything in the special-edition collaboration was built off of the images created from the Brooklyn-born graffiti artist, who became an art-world legend after his way-too-early death at age 27. All new, exclusive shades of eyeliners and lipsticks are lush and vibrant; palette shades are literally based on his paintings, housed in boxes printed in his works; and there’s even a get-it-while-you-can vault with all nine products in the collection.