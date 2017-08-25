Shop the Look
How to Wear Corduroy This Fall Like Bella and Kendall
How to Wear Corduroy This Fall Like Bella and Kendall
It’s baaaack! The ‘90s trend that (almost) everyone had a hard time pulling off without looking like bad date material is making a comeback this fall in skinnier silhouettes and more colorful iterations. Arbiters of street style Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner recently sported high-fashion looks that mirror all the inspo we got from Fall 2017 fashion week — Mulberry’s maxi skirt, a nipped and tucked Kenzo suit and Y/Project’s marigold slacks. We searched high and low for the chicest pieces to add to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Shop the styles below!