TOP 5

STORIES

Shop the Look

Yes, ‘90s Corduroy is Making A Comeback This Fall

By Monique Meneses
5
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Marc Jacobs Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion show on February 16, 2017 in New York City. Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

It’s baaaack! The ‘90s trend that (almost) everyone had a hard time pulling off without looking like bad date material is making a comeback this fall in skinnier silhouettes and more colorful iterations. Arbiters of street style Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner recently sported high-fashion looks that mirror all the inspo we got from Fall 2017 fashion week — Mulberry’s maxi skirt, a nipped and tucked Kenzo suit and Y/Project’s marigold slacks. We searched high and low for the chicest pieces to add to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Shop the styles below!