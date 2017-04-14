TOP 5

See the Best Dressed Stars of the Week, Including Kerry Washington, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jennifer Aniston and Gigi Hadid

By Talia Ergas
Jennifer Aniston

In black Louis Vuitton separates and a bustier at a dinner for "Louis Vuitton Masters: A Collaboration With Jeff Koons" at the Louvre in Paris on April 11, 2017.