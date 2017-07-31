beauty News
Daenerys, Jon Snow and More Made Our Best Hairstyle...
TOP 5
STORIES
beauty News
Daenerys, Jon Snow and More Made Our Best Hairstyle...
WWIB
Blake Lively and Rachel Bilson Love These Affordable...
Beauty DNA
Beauty DNA: 5 Secrets to Ashley Graham’s Killer Makeup...
WWIB
Rihanna and Emilia Clarke Sport the Same Pink Fringed...
Exclusive
Stop Everything: Behati Prinsloo Just Spilled Her...
beauty News
One would imagine as a character in Game of Thrones you’d spend all of your time plotting on how to rule the seven kingdoms, but you’d be wrong. These characters are not only planning their world domination, but they also have time to slay in the hair game. See the best hairstyles from the series so far!