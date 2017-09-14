TOP 5

See Selena Gomez’s Killer Beauty Looks from New York Fashion Week

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Selena Gomez killed the beauty game during New York Fashion Week, from her ‘60s-babe appearance at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, to her sophisticated look for viewing the Coach Spring/Summer 2018 Collection from the front row. See her most epic hair and makeup moments from NYFW here!