TOP 5

STORIES

Shop the Look

Selena Gomez Just Nailed the Perfect Fall Statement Coat — Shop the Look

By Talia Ergas
4
BACKGRID

If you needed a little fall style inspo to get you excited for the rapidly approaching colder months, look no further than Selena Gomez's most recent look. The "Fetish" singer, 25, strutted through NYC wearing a gray checked coat on Wednesday, September 6 — and if that stunning statement piece isn't enough to get you to cheer on the falling temps, we don't know what is! If you're obsessed with the look, Stylish rounded up some options to shop. Scroll through the photos below!