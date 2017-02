Celebs are cheering for the ultimate varsity jacket, courtesy of Coach. Not only is it the celeb coat of the moment — sported by Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, America Ferrera and more — it makes, as all those stars proved, any outfit a winner. Whether paired with a dress or casual separates, it adds an instant pop of polished sass to any ensemble. Scroll to see how the stars styled it, and shop the look for less!