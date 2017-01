New year, new workout clothing! If you need a little inspiration to get your 2017 fitness resolution going, look no further than celeb trainer Anna Kaiser's C9 Champion collection for Target. The woman behind Karlie Kloss, Kelly Ripa and Shakira's flawless bodies launched a 16-piece collection on Sunday, January 1, that's not only colorful, but also whimsical and stylish, thanks to inspiring graphics and peekaboo details. Shop the complete lineup, which includes plus and maternity sizes, in the gallery, and happy sweating!

Credit: Courtesy Anna Kaiser