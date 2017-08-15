Here at Stylish, it's no secret how much we love Rachel Lindsay's wardrobe. So when the season 13 Bachelorette, 32, announced that she's putting actual items from her closet up for sale, we couldn't wait to check them out! The Dallas-based lawyer is selling pre-loved clothing that she wore during Nick Viall's season of the Bachelor — essentially, ridding her wardrobe of all the pieces that remind her of her ex (go girl!). The best part: One hundred percent of profits from the sale go to the ACLU (and thredUp is matching every dollar!), so you can feel good about buying the pieces. Scroll through the photos below to check out some of the items that are up for grabs!