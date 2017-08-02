Swim Style
Consider this your workout inspiration! Beyoncé’s altheisure line, Ivy Park, has released its Fall 2017 collection and if the sneak peeks have been any indication, it is fierce. Not only does the activewear play with new colors, cutouts, stripes, backless caps and embossed sliders, but leggings will be available in low-rise, mid-rise and high-rise styles. The new Fall 2017 pieces from Ivy Park are available at Nordstrom and Topshop. See the highlights of the collection here!