Shop Selena Gomez's Blue Floral Coachella Dress and Get the Look for Less

By Talia Ergas
Splash News Online

Not everyone at Coachella 2017 was covered in glitter, exposing their undergarments or rocking rainbow hair. Selena Gomez, for instance, went with a stunning yet simple dress that would be appropriate for any spring afternoon — not just the popular fest in the desert. Spending Saturday, April 15, with her boyfriend The Weeknd at the Indio, California, music festival, Gomez, 24, wore a blue floral-print HVN midi dress, which she paired with a matching bandana and white sneakers. Shop the silk slip dress below (it's also available with sleeves!) and check out some more affordable options to pull off Gomez's look!