Taylor Swift's Balmain Kimono Dress From Her 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video — Get the Look for Less

By Talia Ergas
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video may have smashed YouTube records (seriously, 43.2 million streams in one day?!), but here at Stylish, we were equally impressed by the clip's fashion lineup. One standout item that had Us hitting pause for a closer look: Her scarlet kimono-style Balmain maxidress. The dress is beyond major, so Stylish hunted down five similar styles so you can rock the look — scroll through the photos below! 