Shop the Look
Taylor Swift's Balmain Kimono Dress From 'LWYMMD' —...
TOP 5
STORIES
Shop the Look
Taylor Swift's Balmain Kimono Dress From 'LWYMMD' —...
red carpet
See Which Female Stars Traded In Their Dresses For...
Shop The Look
Shop These Six Midi Dresses to Rock the Look Like...
Fitness
The Sexy Way Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Stay in...
Beauty News
John Legend Shows Love for Chrissy Teigen With Stunning...
Shop the Look
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video may have smashed YouTube records (seriously, 43.2 million streams in one day?!), but here at Stylish, we were equally impressed by the clip's fashion lineup. One standout item that had Us hitting pause for a closer look: Her scarlet kimono-style Balmain maxidress. The dress is beyond major, so Stylish hunted down five similar styles so you can rock the look — scroll through the photos below!