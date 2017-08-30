Shop the Look
Midi dresses are a huge trend for fall. The look had been picking up steam, but turned white hot when Selena Gomez rocked her now iconic yellow midi tea dress in the scintillatingly sexy music video for “Fetish.” Cop Gomez’s sultry, yet modest look by shopping these curated-by-Stylish midi dress picks and strut your way into the new season!