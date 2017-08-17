TOP 5

Hollywood’s Favorite Gucci Shoe Is Getting a Color Makeover This Fall

By Monique Meneses
First spotted on the Fall 2015 runway, Gucci’s gold-tone, horsebit-embellished shoes have quickly become a street style staple. Fashionistas such as Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid and Mindy Kaling are embracing the look (offered in fur-lined, brocade, velvet and neon finishes) that complements fall ensembles such as jeans and a cable-knit sweater or a midi dress. The latest incarnation? The preppy schoolgirl-esque oxblood color seen on Sienna Miller on July 26 and Mandy Moore on November 28, 2016. Splurge on a pair here and scroll through our gallery to see how other celebrities have styled their slip-ons!