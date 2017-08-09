TOP 5

SkinStore's August Beauty Box: Get the First Look at What's Inside

By Talia Ergas
SkinStore's newest limited edition beauty box is here! The August version of the monthly package of goodies is filled with delights by haircare guru Philip Kingsley. Though the box doesn't launch until Thursday, August 10, Stylish scored the first sneak peek of its contents. To sign up for the August box wait list, click here. (Last month's box, which featured items from Caudalie, sold out quickly.) The box is a $98 value, but costs only $55. Scroll through the photos below to see what's inside the SkinStore x Philip Kingsley limited edition beauty box!