Sofia Richie’s Cool Girl Style Secrets: Her Best Dresses and Jeans

By Christina Baez
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Sofia Richie has been modeling since the age of 14. She’s walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang and Philipp Plein, and she’s even landed campaign deals with brands like Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. But the catwalk isn’t the only place she shines: Her off-duty model look serves total cool-girl vibes. Scroll to see her best style moments from jeans to dresses and get a little inspiration for your next wardrobe choice! 