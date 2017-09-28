Celebrity Style
Jessica Alba’s Chic, Affordable Pregnancy-Friendly...
TOP 5
STORIES
Celebrity Style
Jessica Alba’s Chic, Affordable Pregnancy-Friendly...
Beauty News
Maye Musk, 69, Makes History as the Newest CoverGirl!
Royals
Find Out How Duchess Kate’s Wedding Day Perfume Honored...
Celebrity Style
See How Ivanka Repeats an Outfit With Clever Styling...
Editors' Picks
Shop These Products During Breast Cancer Awareness...
style Patrol
Sofia Richie has been modeling since the age of 14. She’s walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang and Philipp Plein, and she’s even landed campaign deals with brands like Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. But the catwalk isn’t the only place she shines: Her off-duty model look serves total cool-girl vibes. Scroll to see her best style moments from jeans to dresses and get a little inspiration for your next wardrobe choice!