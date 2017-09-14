Solange Just Went Blonde — Relive Some of Her Best Hair Moments

Solange's hair is always next level and her latest look is no exception. The pop star just took a departure from her signature voluminous curls and debuted fresh platinum blonde braids at New York Fashion Week. But, as Solange does, these aren't just any braids. The twists, dangling just above her hips, had varying thicknesses and were adorned with beads.

In honor of the "Don't Touch My Hair" singer's stunning new 'do, let's all bow down to the queen of the tresses by reliving some of her fiercest hair moments of all time.