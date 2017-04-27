Nail News
These Nail Art Designs Will Blow Your Mind!
TOP 5
STORIES
Nail News
These Nail Art Designs Will Blow Your Mind!
Must-Have
Spring 2017 Nails Are All About Mermaid Blues
Editors’ Picks
Top 10 Editors’ Picks From Mara Hoffman’s Spring Sale
Tips
What to Wear When It’s Hot and Cold Out at the Same...
OMG
Kourtney Kardashian Is Really Trying to Make Bikini...
Must-Have
A spike in temperature may have you clamoring for the nearest neon or pastel, but resist that temptation just this once and reach for a sophisticated shade of blue for spring. We’re not talking about feeling (all) the blues — choose muted periwinkles, gray-blues, teals and sky blues, specifically. These subdued mermaid shades, which we fondly refer to as the skinny jeans of nail-polish land, will become your new neutral this season and can match any outfit color combination. Dive into our picks below!