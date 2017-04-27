TOP 5

Spring 2017 Nails Are All About Mermaid Blues

By Monique Meneses
blue nail polish Still Life by Shana Novak

A spike in temperature may have you clamoring for the nearest neon or pastel, but resist that temptation just this once and reach for a sophisticated shade of blue for spring. We’re not talking about feeling (all) the blues — choose muted periwinkles, gray-blues, teals and sky blues, specifically. These subdued mermaid shades, which we fondly refer to as the skinny jeans of nail-polish land, will become your new neutral this season and can match any outfit color combination. Dive into our picks below!