Hollywood’s Street Style Stars Are Wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger Booties – Details!

By Gwen Flamberg
These boots are made for walking … right into fall! Street style stars including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld are stepping out in Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger Bootie, a slim ankle boot with an updated column heel that makes the four-inch height as comfortable as it is cute. The style is available in stretch leather, suede and satin and priced from $575 on stuartweitzman.com.